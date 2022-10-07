Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 75.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,391.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

