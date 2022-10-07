Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $93.93 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $93,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Mills by 140.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in General Mills by 6.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in General Mills by 392.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

