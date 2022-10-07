Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 40,724 shares.The stock last traded at $133.28 and had previously closed at $131.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

