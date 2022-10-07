Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

