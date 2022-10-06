WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,218 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP Trading Down 1.5 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 874.01. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 719.60 ($8.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

