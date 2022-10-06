Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.