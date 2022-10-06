Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $17,354,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,826,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 360,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NYSE:GE opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

