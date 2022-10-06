Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.