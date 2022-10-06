Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,936,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

