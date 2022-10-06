Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.