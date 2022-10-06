Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

