Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 797.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

About Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after buying an additional 780,870 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.