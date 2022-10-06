Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 797.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
