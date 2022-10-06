Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

