Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,878 shares of company stock worth $989,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

