The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $52.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

