Strs Ohio Sells 749 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $236.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

