StockNews.com Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Buy

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HUBB opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $238.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

