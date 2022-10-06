StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Stock Up 1.0 %
TCFC stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter.
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
