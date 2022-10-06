StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

TCFC stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

