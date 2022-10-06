StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 1.2 %

CGA stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

