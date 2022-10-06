StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

