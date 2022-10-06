SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading Down 0.4%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

