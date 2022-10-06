SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Shares Up 0.9%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.79. 326,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $5,836,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,318,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

