SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.96 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

