Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Increases By 7.7%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,562,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 445,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 63.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

