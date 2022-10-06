Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 11.57 China Natural Resources $2.95 million 4.05 -$7.58 million N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Natural Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NextSource Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -62.04% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

