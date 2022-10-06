Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Shares Down 10.5%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.94. 52,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 114,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAIN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Rain Therapeutics Trading Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $104.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

