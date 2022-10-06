Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $104.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.15.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

