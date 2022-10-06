Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

