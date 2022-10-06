Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.72.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$44.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.