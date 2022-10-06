Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 78.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 571,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

