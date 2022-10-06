New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $3.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $915.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

