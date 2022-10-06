New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

