Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $69.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

NDAQ opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.