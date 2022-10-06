Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $69.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

