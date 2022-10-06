Momentum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Momentum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.