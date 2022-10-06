Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.08.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.