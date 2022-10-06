Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 1,262 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.2 %

LEG opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

