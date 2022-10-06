Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $1.77 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $332,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

