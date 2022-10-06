Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

GD opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $228.66. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

