Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,049 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

