Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

