McDonald Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $236.73 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.