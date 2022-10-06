McDonald Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

