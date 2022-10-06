McDonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $152.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

