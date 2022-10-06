Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,021 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 351,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 345,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

