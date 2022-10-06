Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 126 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

