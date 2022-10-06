Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

