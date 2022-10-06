ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $90.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.