iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Up 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.87 and last traded at $109.87. 3,365,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,853,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.86.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09.
