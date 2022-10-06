iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.82 and last traded at $81.82. 88 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

