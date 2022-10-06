IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.70. 3,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 57,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

